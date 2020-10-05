1/1
Patricia Mandera
Patricia Mandera 1941—2020
Patricia A. Mandera, 79, of Machesney Park passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020, in her home. Born June 27, 1941, in Wausau, WI, the daughter of Arnold and Marie (Schwenkner) Hoffmann. Married George L. Mandera. Retired from Atwood Industries. Owned and operated Mandera Ceramics. Survivors include daughters, Anna Mandera, Terry (Bryan) Young, and Kelly (Lewis) Benjamin; 9 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends; and her two puppies, Lola and Cinnamon. Predeceased by parents; husband and all of her siblings.
Private graveside service. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens, 8800 North Alpine Road, Machesney Park. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established. Arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., of Loves Park. For complete obituary, visit delehantyfh.com.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2020.
