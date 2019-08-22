|
Patricia Norten 1944—2019
Loving Mother, Dedicated Teacher, and True Friend, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, after a brief illness. Born January 15, 1944, in Knoxville, IA, she graduated from Drake University before moving to Rockford where she lived most of her life.
Patsy knew how to bring the sass, wit, and humor to every conversation. She was a respected teacher at East High School for 40 years and loved being an educator. Many times, students would stop her while out-and-about to say hi, usually years after graduation. She had an eye for detail, style, and decor and was meticulous in every way. She knew how to rock her iconic asymmetrical haircut, signature expertly-tied headscarf, or one of her many trendy hats. She loved all things Iowa, GNO, or breakfast outings with the girls, a severely discounted designer anything from TJ Maxx, a good book that would keep her up all night, a difficult crossword puzzle that would take her to a second cup of instant coffee in the morning, and a glass of Riesling at lunch while visiting her daughter (she was on "vacation"…..why not??). Above all, she was the most thoughtful, loving, and fun mom to her daughter.
She is survived by her daughter Stacey Norten, as well as her unconventional but amazing family: her ex-husband Michael Norten, his wife Cindy Norten, and their son Matthew Norten, all of whom she loved very much and who loved her in return. She was surrounded by great friends from East High School, Bridge Club, and her beloved cul-de-sac. She was predeceased by her brother, Richard Fedro, and parents, Mary and Clarence Fedro.
Her family would like to thank Serenity Hospice and Home for their wonderful care during the last few weeks, along with the many friends who visited her during her stay there. Memorial contributions can be made to Serenity Hospice and Home in Oregon, IL.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2019