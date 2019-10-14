|
Patricia Otten 1944—2019
Patricia Otten, 75, of Machesney Park passed away October 9, 2019. Patricia was the beloved wife of the late Michael Otten; Loving mother of Wade (Marla) Fields, Curt Fields, Stuart (Kim) Fields, Tina (Jimmy) Woods, and the late Freddy Fields; Grandma, great grandma, and aunt to many. A Memorial Visitation will be held Thursday, October 17 from 6-8pm at Sunset Funeral Home (8800 N. Alpine Rd., Machesney Park, IL 61115). Inurnment will be Friday, October 18 at 10am at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019