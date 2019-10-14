Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Funeral Home
8800 North Alpine Road
Machesney Park, IL 61115
(815) 633-0211
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
8800 North Alpine Road
Machesney Park, IL 61115
View Map
Inurnment
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Sunset Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Otten
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Otten

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Otten Obituary
Patricia Otten 1944—2019
Patricia Otten, 75, of Machesney Park passed away October 9, 2019. Patricia was the beloved wife of the late Michael Otten; Loving mother of Wade (Marla) Fields, Curt Fields, Stuart (Kim) Fields, Tina (Jimmy) Woods, and the late Freddy Fields; Grandma, great grandma, and aunt to many. A Memorial Visitation will be held Thursday, October 17 from 6-8pm at Sunset Funeral Home (8800 N. Alpine Rd., Machesney Park, IL 61115). Inurnment will be Friday, October 18 at 10am at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now