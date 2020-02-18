Home

POWERED BY

Services
Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory - Loves Park
4311 North Mulford Road
Loves Park, IL 61111
815-636-5100
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory - Loves Park
4311 North Mulford Road
Loves Park, IL 61111
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
6:30 PM
Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory - Loves Park
4311 North Mulford Road
Loves Park, IL 61111
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Bernadette Catholic Church
2400 Bell Ave.
Rockford, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Zawlocki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ruth "Pat" Zawlocki


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Ruth "Pat" Zawlocki Obituary
Patricia "Pat" Ruth Zawlocki 1928—2020
Patricia "Pat" Ruth Zawlocki, 92, of Rockford left to be with the Lord surrounded by her loving family on Monday, February 17, 2020. Born January 29, 1928 in Dubuque, IA, the daughter of Andrew and Marie Foht. Pat married Walt Zawlocki on August 25, 1951. Walt later passed on December 19, 1975. Pat and Walt had 5 children, 14 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
Pat was a strong, hardworking woman until 74 years old. She spent many years working in the Logli Deli as well as the cafeteria at Boylan High School. Pat loved to spend time with her family and enjoyed watching their sporting events. She was a lover of bingo, playing cards, working her puzzles and going to the casino. Pat was a devoted Cubbie fan, rarely missing a game. Pat was a lifetime member of St. Bernadette Catholic Church and spent hours volunteering with the church.
Pat is survived by her 5 children; sons, Tom (Lynnell) Zawlocki, Jim (Killeen) Zawlocki; 3 daughters, Sue (George) Houghton, Judy (Joe) Guth, Jan (Mike) Hubley; 13 grandchildren; and 14 great grandchildren. Predeceased by parents; husband, Walt; grandson, Brent Hubley; 2 sisters; and 1 brother.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, February 21, 2020 in St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 2400 Bell Ave., Rockford. Burial in Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020 in Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory – Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Road, Loves Park with a rosary recited at 6:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -