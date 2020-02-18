|
Patricia "Pat" Ruth Zawlocki 1928—2020
Patricia "Pat" Ruth Zawlocki, 92, of Rockford left to be with the Lord surrounded by her loving family on Monday, February 17, 2020. Born January 29, 1928 in Dubuque, IA, the daughter of Andrew and Marie Foht. Pat married Walt Zawlocki on August 25, 1951. Walt later passed on December 19, 1975. Pat and Walt had 5 children, 14 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
Pat was a strong, hardworking woman until 74 years old. She spent many years working in the Logli Deli as well as the cafeteria at Boylan High School. Pat loved to spend time with her family and enjoyed watching their sporting events. She was a lover of bingo, playing cards, working her puzzles and going to the casino. Pat was a devoted Cubbie fan, rarely missing a game. Pat was a lifetime member of St. Bernadette Catholic Church and spent hours volunteering with the church.
Pat is survived by her 5 children; sons, Tom (Lynnell) Zawlocki, Jim (Killeen) Zawlocki; 3 daughters, Sue (George) Houghton, Judy (Joe) Guth, Jan (Mike) Hubley; 13 grandchildren; and 14 great grandchildren. Predeceased by parents; husband, Walt; grandson, Brent Hubley; 2 sisters; and 1 brother.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, February 21, 2020 in St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 2400 Bell Ave., Rockford. Burial in Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020 in Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory – Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Road, Loves Park with a rosary recited at 6:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020