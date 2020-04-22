Home

Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Fred C. Olson Chapel
1001 SECOND AVE
Rockford, IL 61104
(815) 963-6521
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Fred C. Olson Chapel
1001 SECOND AVE
Rockford, IL 61104
Patricia Stanford
Patricia Stanford

Patricia Stanford


1942 - 2020
Patricia Stanford Obituary
Patricia Stanford 1942—2020
Patricia Stanford, 78, of Rockford, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 in her home. Born January 3, 1942, in Corning, AR, the daughter of Lawrence R. and Christine (Wallace) Higgs. She worked as a Unit Clerk at SwedishAmerican and OSF St. Anthony for many years. Patricia married Loyd H. Stanford in Rockford on January 26, 1968. She enjoyed BINGO, shopping, cooking, traveling and taking care of her family. Survived by her husband, Loyd; children, June Stanford and Melanie (Mike) Clarke both of Rockford, and David Stanford of Mesa, AZ; grandchildren, John (Tammy) Chandler of Loves Park, Torin (Mel) Kasper, Samantha (Dennis) Smith, Jacob Stanford, and Ashley McGraw all of Rockford; great-grandchildren, Adonis, Titan, Easton, McKenzie, and Bryton; sisters, Beverly (Terry) Green and Jeanne (Tom) Hinz both of Cherry Valley, and Linda Crain of Rockford; brother, Larry (Trude) Higgs of Rockford; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by her parents; son, John Chandler Jr.; sister, Betty Noegel; and grandson, Jeremy Tennison.
Public Visitation will be held from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 Second Ave., Rockford. A private family service will follow. Burial in Scandinavian Cemetery. Memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. To share a memory or online condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020
