Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
200 N Johnston Ave
Rockford, IL 61101
(815) 963-6981
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
200 N Johnston Ave
Rockford, IL 61101
Service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
1:00 PM
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
200 N Johnston Ave
Rockford, IL 61101
1948 - 2020
Patricia Tatum Obituary
Patricia Tatum 1948—2020
Patricia Ann "Pat" Tatum, of Rockford departed this earthly life January 6, 2020 in Janesville, WI. She was born May 11, 1948 in Rockford the daughter of Miller and Viola Freeman. Patricia was employed over 30 years by Atwood Mobil before retiring. She was a former member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Patricia was a former member of the Elks Lodge. She attended West High school.
Patricia leaves to cherish many loving memories, son, Darrell (Antoinette) Freeman; five grandchildren; six great grandchildren; five brothers, Larry Hill, Andrew (Adrian), Nate, Paul and Mark Freeman; three sisters, Georgia (Dennis) Cotton, Sylvia (Robert) Dean and Desaktra (Kenneth) Harrold; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her parents and three brothers.
Services will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday, January 13, 2020 at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave. visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
