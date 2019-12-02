Home

Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
200 N Johnston Ave
Rockford, IL 61101
(815) 963-6981
Patricia Tennial
Patricia Tennial


1933 - 2019
Patricia Tennial Obituary
Patricia Tennial 1933—2019
Patricia Ann "Pat" Tennial, of Rockford departed this earthly life November 26, 2019 in her home. She was born May 16, 1933 in Memphis, TN the daughter of Emit and Ruth Williams. Patricia lived in Rockford since 1979 coming from Moline, IL. She married Oneal Tennial December 31, 1972, he preceded her in death. Patricia was employed as a cook by Willows on Main over 20 years before retiring. She was a member of Kishwaukee Church of Christ, serving with the kitchen committee. She attended schools in Memphis, TN.
Patricia leaves to cherish many loving memories, five daughters, Gloria (Harvey) Thomas, Cherry (Wayne) Sivels, Mella Tillman, Vickie Davis, and Tracy Tennial; four sons, Gordon (Eva) Lucas, Kevin Lucas, Carlis Lucas and Lewis (Nancy) Lucas; nine step children who she loved as her own, Bobbie (Ernest) Rushing, Gwendolyn (Carl) Little, Diane (Farrell) Cox, Ellen (Walter) Underwood, Eloise Smith, Oneal Tennial Jr., Donald Tennial, Eric Tennial and Ronald Edwards; 49 grandchildren; a many great and great great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends including best friend, Samella Flemming and special sister in law, Rosie Dean. She was predeceased by her husband and four children, Elijah, Stanley, Sandra and Denise Lucas and special niece,- Mary Clark.
Services will be held 12:00 p.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019
