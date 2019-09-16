Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grace Funeral & Cremation Services
1340 South Alpine Road
Rockford, IL 61108
815-395-0559
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:30 PM
United Universalist Church of Rockford
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Tollefsrud
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Tollefsrud


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Tollefsrud Obituary
Patricia Tollefsrud 1935—2019
Patricia Anne Tollefsrud, 84, of Rockford, passed away on September 10, 2019. Born September 6, 1935 in New York, New York to Marvin and Gladys (Strohmidel) Wolff. She married Dean S. Tollefsrud in Rockford in 1959. They raised three children: Tim, Lee and Kay. Patricia attended Rock Valley College as well as Albion College where she received her bachelor's degree. She worked with the City of Rockford Community Action Project. She also devoted much of her time to the Unitarian Universalist Church, United Way, The Center for Learning & Retirement, The Foundation for International Cooperation and ZTA Sorority. She enjoyed quilting, puzzles of all varieties, gardening, traveling, cooking, jazz festivals and skiing. She had many special friends in her life including neighbors, past and present, as well as her loving friends in The Unitarian Universalist Church, Rockford. A special acknowledgement to great friend, Dr. Matthew Johnson, the minister at The Unitarian Universalist Church, Rockford and her Friday Morning Breakfast Group. Survived by her children Tim A. Tollefsrud of Chang Mai, Thailand, Lee B. (Hope) Tollefsrud of Oakland, California and Kay (Walter J.) Walls of Tacoma, Washington, and grandchildren Sionne E. Tollefsrud of Los Angeles, California, Ro Tollefsrud of Olympia, Washington and Cameron J. Walls of Tacoma, Washington. Predeceased by her husband, Dean Tollefsrud, and her brother Jack Wolff. Celebration of Life being held Saturday, September 21st at 2:30 p.m. at The Unitarian Universalist Church, Rockford. Memorials may be made to The Unitarian Universalist Church, Rockford. Grace Funeral & Cremation Services assisted the family.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 16 to Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now