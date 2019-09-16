|
|
Patricia Tollefsrud 1935—2019
Patricia Anne Tollefsrud, 84, of Rockford, passed away on September 10, 2019. Born September 6, 1935 in New York, New York to Marvin and Gladys (Strohmidel) Wolff. She married Dean S. Tollefsrud in Rockford in 1959. They raised three children: Tim, Lee and Kay. Patricia attended Rock Valley College as well as Albion College where she received her bachelor's degree. She worked with the City of Rockford Community Action Project. She also devoted much of her time to the Unitarian Universalist Church, United Way, The Center for Learning & Retirement, The Foundation for International Cooperation and ZTA Sorority. She enjoyed quilting, puzzles of all varieties, gardening, traveling, cooking, jazz festivals and skiing. She had many special friends in her life including neighbors, past and present, as well as her loving friends in The Unitarian Universalist Church, Rockford. A special acknowledgement to great friend, Dr. Matthew Johnson, the minister at The Unitarian Universalist Church, Rockford and her Friday Morning Breakfast Group. Survived by her children Tim A. Tollefsrud of Chang Mai, Thailand, Lee B. (Hope) Tollefsrud of Oakland, California and Kay (Walter J.) Walls of Tacoma, Washington, and grandchildren Sionne E. Tollefsrud of Los Angeles, California, Ro Tollefsrud of Olympia, Washington and Cameron J. Walls of Tacoma, Washington. Predeceased by her husband, Dean Tollefsrud, and her brother Jack Wolff. Celebration of Life being held Saturday, September 21st at 2:30 p.m. at The Unitarian Universalist Church, Rockford. Memorials may be made to The Unitarian Universalist Church, Rockford. Grace Funeral & Cremation Services assisted the family.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 16 to Sept. 19, 2019