Patricia Webner
1941 - 2020
Patricia Ann Webner passed away after a sudden illness on November 17, 2020, on a beautiful starry night, surrounded by family. Pat was 79 years old.
Born June 28, 1941 in Rockford, Illinois, Pat was the youngest of four children born to Leander and Helen Schlickman. Her father and mother were the successful operators of Rockford's Tydee Dydee Diaper Service.
Pat grew up in Rockford where she graduated from Bishop Muldoon High School in 1958. After attending Alverno College in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, she met and later married Robert Lewis Webner on August 4, 1962. Pat and Bob began their life together with her as a homemaker while he began a career in commercial printing.
Some years and two growing children later, Pat transformed her love of reading and books into a fulfilling career in education. She worked in Rockford Public School District 205 as a librarian, serving in many locations including Welsh Elementary and West View Elementary. It was during this time Pat decided she also needed to serve not just students, but her fellow paraeducators as well. She became involved with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees – serving first as treasurer, then president, of Local 692.
When retirement came, Pat shifted her focus from educator to traveler as she and Bob set off to see the world. They watched whales in Alaska and drank Guinness in Ireland. They saw the sun in Italy and the fog in Scotland.
Later years saw Pat home more often, but still involved with friends while playing in Pinochle and Rummikub clubs.
Pat always kept herself busy, but not too busy to bring her granddaughter a peanut butter cup whenever she saw her or make her award-winning fudge for her son at Christmas.
Pat will be missed by all who knew her.
Pat is survived by her husband, Robert Lewis Webner; daughter, Christina Marie (Webner) Holub; son, Michael John Webner; sister, Mary-Lou Kampmeier; granddaughter, Addison Leigh; and grandson, Parker Ash.
Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday November 25th, 2020 at Sundberg Funeral Home, 215 North Sixth Street, Rockford, Illinois 61107. Friends may call on the day of the service from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2020.
