Patricia Wendel 1937—2020
Patricia Anable was born December 21, 1937, to Mark Anable and Alice Dubridge Anable in Chicago Heights, Illinois. The older sister to Mark and Paul Anable, wife of the late Robert M. Wendel, mother to Tom (Karen), Jim, John (Kim), and Katy (Jeff), grandmother to Jacqueline (Ethan), Lindsay (Brian), Andrew, Alison, Olivia, Jack, Chloe, and Sam, great-grandmother to Alex, and beloved friend to so many, Pat enjoyed 82 years of a wonderful life. She passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020, in Tucson, Arizona.
After graduating from Bloom High School, Pat attended Monmouth College in Monmouth, Illinois before attending nursing school at Wesley Nursing School, affiliated with Northwestern University Hospital in Chicago, where she met her husband Bob, who was in medical school at Northwestern. After finishing medical school, Bob and Pat spent a couple of years in Texas before settling down in Rockford.
Pat was a hockey and swimming mom, attending her children's many sporting events. She was an active grandma, babysitting for her grandchildren frequently. In her free time, Pat enjoyed dogs, tennis, golf, skiing, reading, and daily crossword and sudoku puzzles. She was the life of the party, dancing to CCR's "Proud Mary" and Three Dog Night's "Joy to the World" at every family gathering. Pat loved raspberries, wine, ice cream, and every delicious dish her husband, Bob, prepared. She took great pleasure and pride in her children and grandchildren and loved to recount stories of many fond memories spent with family and friends throughout her life. She and Bob later retired to Tucson, Arizona where they enjoyed golfing and spending time with family and friends, old and new, participating in community social events, and dressing in costume for every Halloween party. Pat and Bob will be greatly missed by all who loved them both; we like to imagine them laughing and dancing to Proud Mary and hosting a giant taco party in the sky.
Finally, we are grateful to the doctors and nurses at Tucson Medical Center and at Peppi's Hospice in Tucson, who cared for Pat in her final days when we could not be by her side because of the current pandemic. They cared for and comforted her and her family from afar, and for that, we are eternally grateful. Because of the challenges of Covid-19, Pat will be remembered at a later date with a memorial celebration. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Rosecrance of Rockford. To give online, go to Rosecrance.org/foundation/give/#form
To make your gift by mail, please mail to:
The Rosecrance Foundation
1021 North Mulford Road
Rockford, IL 61107
or call 815-387-5608.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 14 to May 16, 2020