Home

POWERED BY

Services
Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory - Loves Park
4311 North Mulford Road
Loves Park, IL 61111
815-636-5100
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick Reese
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick Donald Reese


1968 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patrick Donald Reese Obituary
Patrick Donald Reese 1968—2019
Patrick Donald Reese, 50, passed away April 15, 2019 in his home, with the love of his life, Rennee Eickman, and her family by his side. Pat was the son of Donald and Margaret Reese; brother to Donald, Michael, Angela, Donna and Julie.
Pat will be remembered at a Celebration of Life on June 7, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m., at Olson Swedish Heritage Park Shelter, 7901 Harlem Rd, Loves Park, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the , donations.diabetes.org. Quest Cremation Services, Loves Park was honored to have assisted the family. To view full obituary, share a memory or condolence please visit www.questcremationservices.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now