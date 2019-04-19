|
Patrick Donald Reese 1968—2019
Patrick Donald Reese, 50, passed away April 15, 2019 in his home, with the love of his life, Rennee Eickman, and her family by his side. Pat was the son of Donald and Margaret Reese; brother to Donald, Michael, Angela, Donna and Julie.
Pat will be remembered at a Celebration of Life on June 7, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m., at Olson Swedish Heritage Park Shelter, 7901 Harlem Rd, Loves Park, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the , donations.diabetes.org. Quest Cremation Services, Loves Park was honored to have assisted the family. To view full obituary, share a memory or condolence please visit www.questcremationservices.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019