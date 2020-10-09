Patrick F. McLaughlin 1926—2020
Patrick F. McLaughlin, 94, of Rockford, passed into eternal life on October 4, 2020.
Adored son of the late John and Beulah McLaughlin (nee Bechtel) beloved husband of Helen McLaughlin (nee Rousseau), happily married for 66 years; loving father of Helen (Greg), Kevin (Julie), Elizabeth, and Julie (James); proud Grandpa of Winston (Elizabeth) Timp, Kaethe (Zachary) Beck, Rolf (Stephanie) Timp, Bridget (Alejandro) McLaughlin Trimarchi, Timothy McLaughlin, Sarah (Nathan) Peffers, Ian Batson, Rachel and Brendan Meisinger, and Angela (Ryan) Fabbri; great Grandpa of 12; loving brother of Rosemary Slavik (the late Charles); loving brother-in-law of Stanley Rousseau (Mary Ann); fond uncle of many nieces and nephews; predeceased by son Edgar, and dear sister, Kathleen Ash (William), dear brothers Robert (Rita), John (Thirza) and Richard.
After spending his early years in Alton, IL, Pat served two years in the Army Air Forces before graduating from the University of Illinois. He and Helen met on a double date, and were married in 1954 in Alton. They moved to Ridgewood, NJ (and later Scituate, MA) where Pat began his 30+ year career as a sales rep. with OIin Corporation (brass division). The family relocated to Rockford in the early 70's.
Pat was a devout Catholic and member of Holy Family Church. He relished family time (evident by taking countless family photos with his instamatic camera). Pat traveled with family to Medjugorje, Bosnia & Herzegovina, and the Emerald Isle with friends. Pat and Helen were frequent snowbirds in Hillsboro Beach, FL. He loved hitting the links, and rooting for the Bears, but his greatest passion was taking in 30's, 40's, & 50's movie classics at home with his forever sweetheart Helen.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are appreciated to Catholic Charities of Rockford. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, services will be private.
