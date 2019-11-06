Home

Patrick Mack
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Sunset Memorial Gardens
Service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Sunset Memorial Gardens
1991 - 2019
Patrick Mack Jr. Obituary
Patrick Mack Jr. 1991—2019
Patrick M. "L.P." "Truck" Mack Jr., of Rockford departed this earthly life October 31, 2019. He was born March 4, 1991 in Rockford the son of Juliette Lambert and Patrick Mack Sr: Patrick was a member of Washington Park Christian Church. He attended Guilford High School.
Patrick leaves to cherish many loving memories, son, Patrick Mack III and daughter E'Nizsa Mack; parents, Juliette (Donnicco) Holloway and Patrick Mack Sr.; three sisters, Alonha and Rashawnda Mack and Taijah Holloway; three brothers, Marcus (Tequia ) Childress, Antwan and Keavon Holloway ; maternal grandmother Jean Flores and paternal grandmother Mattie Mack; aunts, uncles, cousins other relatives and friends including special friends Shamrowniquit Martin and Sammy Gordon. Predeceased by his grandfathers, Lucio Flores and Archie Mack and Aunt Merline Horton.
Services will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church 3300 Rural Street. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held 8:00 a.m. until the time of service. Arrangements completed by Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019
