Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leonard Funeral Service
2595 Rockdale Rd
Dubuque, IA 52003
563-556-6788
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Meyers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul A. Meyers

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Paul A. Meyers Obituary
Paul A. Meyers 1925—2019
Paul A. Meyers, 93 of Dubuque, Iowa formerly of Rockford passed away on April 25th, 2019 at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 30th, 2019 at St. Columbkilles Catholic Church in Dubuque with Rev. Gabriel Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday, April 29th, 2019 at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, Dubuque, IA where a wake service will be at 4:00 p.m. Full obituary can be viewed at www.leonardfuneralhome.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now