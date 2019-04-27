|
|
Paul A. Meyers 1925—2019
Paul A. Meyers, 93 of Dubuque, Iowa formerly of Rockford passed away on April 25th, 2019 at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 30th, 2019 at St. Columbkilles Catholic Church in Dubuque with Rev. Gabriel Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday, April 29th, 2019 at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, Dubuque, IA where a wake service will be at 4:00 p.m. Full obituary can be viewed at www.leonardfuneralhome.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2019