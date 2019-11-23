Home

POWERED BY

Services
Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, North Main Chapel
2811 N. Main St.
Rockford, IL 61103
815-963-6521
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Carlsson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Carlsson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Carlsson Obituary
Paul Carlsson 1966—2019
Paul Carlsson, 53, of Rockton, died on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Born on July 19, 1966 in Rockford. He worked at Chrysler as a skilled tradesmen for 23 years. Survived by his children, Gabrielle, Greta and Noah Carlsson; and loving family members and friends.
A Memorial Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 4:00 – 6:00 pm at Olson North Main Chapel, 2811 N Main St., Rockford. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Kadlec Ranch Rescue; 6654 W Wood Ridge, Janesville, WI 53548.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, North Main Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -