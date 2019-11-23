|
Paul Carlsson 1966—2019
Paul Carlsson, 53, of Rockton, died on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Born on July 19, 1966 in Rockford. He worked at Chrysler as a skilled tradesmen for 23 years. Survived by his children, Gabrielle, Greta and Noah Carlsson; and loving family members and friends.
A Memorial Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 4:00 – 6:00 pm at Olson North Main Chapel, 2811 N Main St., Rockford. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Kadlec Ranch Rescue; 6654 W Wood Ridge, Janesville, WI 53548.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2019