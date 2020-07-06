Paul E. Knauss 1932—2020
Paul E. Knauss, 87, of Machesney Park IL, passed away June 25, 2020. Paul was born on November 23, 1932 to Helen and Ray Knauss in DeKalb IL. He graduated from Belvidere High School class of 1950. On July 27, 1957 he married the love of his life, Nancy. Together they enjoyed rides on the motorcycle and going to church. They were members of Central Christian Church for many years and organized a motorcycle group there. They later became members of Riverside Community Church. Paul enjoyed watching NASCAR as well as other car races, as well as cross word puzzles.
He is survived by his loving wife; Nancy Knauss, sister in law; Donna Holmquist, as well as several nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his parents, his daughter; Cynthia Fenton, his infant son; Curt Knauss, grandchildren; Chantelle, and Frankie, as well as his brother; David Knauss.
Cremation Rites are accorded. A live streamed memorial service for Paul is scheduled for July 10, 2020 at approximately 2pm to https://www.facebook.com/SunsetFuneralHomeIL