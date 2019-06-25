Paul H. Eikedahl 1951—2019

On Monday, June 24, 2019, Paul Eikedahl, loving husband, father of three, and grandfather of five, passed away at the age of 68.

Paul was born on Fathers' Day, June 17, 1951 in Chicago, IL to Ingeborg and Herman Eikedahl. He received his bachelors' and masters' degree in education at Northern IL University, and was a middle school teacher in Rockford, IL for 34 years. On August 5, 1972, he married Kathy Feutz and they raised three beautiful daughters, Erin, Andrea, and Jessica.

Paul was a man of few words, but many good deeds. There was nothing that was broken that he did not try to fix, and he was always willing to help others in his quiet, selfless manner. He loved his family, good friends, old movies, the Cubs, backyard volleyball, working on endless projects around the house, spending time at Lake Shish in Wisconsin, and skiing in Summit County, CO. He spent his years in retirement traveling with Kathy to Norway, San Juan Islands, Oregon, New Orleans, Nashville, but especially enjoyed spending time on beaches in Mexico, enjoying the sunshine and cerveza.

Paul was predeceased by his parents, Herman and Ingeborg; and his eldest daughter, Erin.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy; daughters, Andrea (Christopher) Shepherd and Jessica (Matthew) Piske; grandchildren, Kiersten, Nolan, and Dylan Shepherd and Henrik and Ike Piske. He will also be greatly missed by many sisters and brothers-in-law, several nieces and nephews, loving cousins, and good friends.

Not many things defeated Paul, but he was not able to beat the beast called cancer. The family is thankful for the amazing Hospice Care and the compassionate nurses and doctors along his final journey.

Paul never wanted to be the center of attention, so he is being honored with a small private family service, officiated by Barbara D'Sousa of Westminster Presbyterian Church. A Celebration of Life will take place later this summer. In lieu of flowers, cards with memories of Paul may be sent to the family, or you may light a candle and write a condolence on www.AndersonFCS.com.