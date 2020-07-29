Paul Harris 1954—2020

Paul Harris of Rockford, IL departed this earthly life on Saturday July 25, 2020. Paul was born in Detroit, MI on June 15, 1954 to George and Luella Harris. He graduated from Kettering High School in Detroit, MI.

Paul worked for Chrysler Corporation as an assembler in Detroit before relocating to Rockford. He worked for Chrysler for 25 years. He later opened his own business as a long haul truck driver for 19 years before retiring in 2011.

Paul met the beautiful Mattie L. in Rockford, Il and married her January 30, 1992. Their union was blessed by their blended families of five rambunctious boys: Albert "Tank" Weathers, Little Paul Harris, Nathaniel "Anthony" Carter, Darrel Carter, Damien White and Arsenio Hurd.

Paul leaves to cherish many memories: his loving wife Mattie, five sons, siblings: Joyce Ball, Carolyn Fitzpatrick, Lorine Harris, and Raymond Harris all of (Detroit, MI), In-laws: Estella Bussey, Lillie (Richard) Johnson, Moses Lovely and Henry James Lovely all of Pensacola, FL, Sallie (David) Oneal of Birmingham, AL and Mamie(Andre) Jones of Rockford, IL.

Funeral Services will be at No Cross No Crown Fellowship Located at 1228 17th Ave Rockford, IL 61104Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 11:00 am. Visitation to proceed from 10:00 am until time of funeral. Burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to Advantage Funeral Home.



