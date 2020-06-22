Paul Hess 1945—2020

Dr. Paul W. Hess, DVM, 74 of Oglesby, IL and St. Croix, U.S.V.I died

June 6, 2020 in Peru, IL. Paul was born August 8, 1945 in Utica, IL to Wayne and Louise (Brown) Hess. Paul graduated from LaSalle-Peru Township High School, Southern Illinois University and University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine in 1970. He then worked at Sloane Kettering Institute in New York City. He opened Island Animal Clinic in St. Croix in 1979, and owned and operated it for over 40 years, fulfilling his love for animals. Paul was very active in the Caribbean Theatre, and was an excellent cook and baker. He had a passion for sailing, along with being an accomplished deep sea diver and a member of the Rescue Snow Ski Patrol. His love of WWII war planes lead him to many flyins and EAA conventions, flying in a B29 bomber named "Doc". He enjoyed life to the fullest, always keeping up with the Illini games and classmates.

He is survived by his step-daughter, Yvette Hess and grandson, Croix Rivers, both of St. Croix; brothers Dr. Kent (Marilyn) Hess of Belvidere, IL and Glenn (Brenda) Hess of Ocean Isle Beach, NC; his significant other Barbara Brennan and her family; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his former spouse, Nydia Hess.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will take place in St. Croix at a later date. Shields Funeral Chapel, Oglesby is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Waltham Presbyterian Church, Utica, IL.



