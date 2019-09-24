|
|
Paul J. Bachrodt 1932—2019
Paul J. Bachrodt, 87, of Rockford passed away peacefully at Alden Debes Rehabilitation and Health Center Sept. 19, 2019. Born Feb. 7, 1932, in Des Moines, Iowa, to Louis and Loretta (Hurley) Bachrodt. Paul graduated from Dowling High School in Des Moines, Iowa. He married Nancy J. Eychaner on May 26, 1956, in St. James Cathedral in Rockford. Paul was a Eucharist Minister for the Diocese of Rockford and provided communion for Catholic patients at OSF St. Anthony Hospital for many years. He was a loyal fan of Boylan High School as well as Northern Illinois University, The University of Notre Dame, The University of Iowa, Iowa State University and Marquette University where his children completed higher education and advanced degrees. Paul is survived by his children, Michael and Esther Bachrodt of St. George, UT, Daniel and Jayme Bachrodt of Alphareta GA., Thomas and Molly Bachrodt of Evergreen, CO., Andrew and Sheila Bachrodt of Mabank, TX., Marc and Charisse Bachrodt of Wichita, KS, and Elizabeth and John Hannon of Gurnee, IL, 17 Grandchildren, 7 Great-grandchildren, siblings Eileen Bates, Helen Erickson and Margie Muelhaupt; numerous nieces and nephews and many friends. He is predeceased by his wife of 56 years, Nancy (Eychaner) Bachrodt, his infant son, Stephen (d. 1960) and siblings Louis Bachrodt II, Herman Bachrodt and Mary (Bachrodt) Aschenbrenner. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Ron and Judy Stephan, Mike Williamson, Gene Bowler and Jan Balentyne as well as the many additional friends and family who generously donated their time and love to our father during these last four years after the passing of our mother, Nancy. Special thanks to OSF Hospice and the staff of Alden Debes for providing health care these last few months.
There will be a private interment for Paul at Scandinavian Cemetery for members of his immediate family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to OSF Healthcare at https://www.osfhealthcarefoundation.org/general-donation-form/. To express condolences online, please visit www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26, 2019