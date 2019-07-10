|
Paul J. Cascio 1925—2019
Paul J. Cascio, 93, of Woodinville, WA, formerly of Loves Park, IL, passed into the Lord's hands on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at his daughter's home. Born September 12, 1925, in Rockford, the son of Anthony and Margaret (Loria) Cascio. Married LaVonne M. Mickelson on December 22, 1951, in Chicago. Paul was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II and served as a Sea Bee during the war from January 1944 through 1945. He was stationed with the 128th USN Construction Battalion and served in the Pacific Theater. He was a lifetime member of the Belvidere VFW. After the war, he worked with the Gas and Electric Company and later with NI-Gas until he retired. The joy of his life was his family: wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers and sisters. He did not miss many gatherings and delighted in family activities. He also enjoyed baseball and was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs, getting the thrill of seeing them win the World Series in 2016. Survivors include children, Paul (Beverly) Cascio of Washington, Mary Cascio of Georgia, Jan (Steve) Stringer of Wisconsin, Shirley (Jack) Handley of Washington and Steven (Ava) Cascio of Freeport; 6 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Rose Highland; numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his wife; parents; sisters, Ida and Josephine; and brothers, Charlie, Sylvester, Frank, Sam, Nick, Joseph, Anthony and Peter.
Service at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, in Grace Lutheran Church, 343 Grand Ave., Loves Park, with visitation from 10 a.m. to service time. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Belvidere VFW, 1310 W. Lincoln Ave., Belvidere, IL 61008. Arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., of Loves Park. Visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 10 to July 12, 2019