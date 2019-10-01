|
|
Paul J. Clausen 1931—2019
Paul J. Clausen, 88, Rockford, died peacefully on Sunday, September 29, 2019 in his home. Born March 2, 1931 in Freeport, son of John T. and Cecelia Margaret Pettit Clausen. Graduated from St. Thomas High School and attended the University of IL. Married Pauline Sweet on June 22, 1957. Paul was an active member of the Cathedral of St. Peter. He retired from AT&T after many years of being employed as an installer.
Paul enjoyed wildlife, especially feeding the squirrels and birds. He previously enjoyed golfing and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. While his cat Toby always made him smile, nothing lit up his face like the sight of his grandchildren and great-granddaughter Kaylee! Above all else, Paul's family was the source of his greatest pride and endless joy.
Survivors include his son, John (Mary Beth) Clausen; granddaughters, Erin Clausen and Katie Clausen; grandson, John Patrick Clausen; great- granddaughter, Kaylee; brothers, Bob (Rose) Clausen, Larry (Jean) Clausen and numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his wife, Pauline on September 24, 2009, parents, infant sons, Paul, Jr. and Gerard Joseph; brothers, John Clausen, Carl Clausen, Rev. Msgr. William Clausen; sisters, Betty Weightman and Kitty Blais.
Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 4, 2019 in the Cathedral of St. Peter. Visitation from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, October 3rd in Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 1860 S. Mulford Rd. with a Rosary to be recited at 6:30 p.m. Visitation also from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to the Mass at the church on Friday. Burial in Fairmount Cemetery, Polo, IL. Memorials may be made to The Pregnancy Care Center or to Carpenter's Place. Send condolences or share memories at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2019