Paul K. Shumaker


1983 - 2020
Paul K. Shumaker Obituary
Paul K. Shumaker 1983—2020
Paul K. Shumaker, 36, of Roscoe, IL died at 10:43 a.m., Sunday, January 26, 2020 in his home.
Born March 8, 1983 in Beloit, WI, the son of Kent Shumaker and Jula (McCollum) Vince. Graduated from Hononegah High School, Class of 2001 and attended Rock Valley College. He was a cook for Pizza Ranch and worked at Do It Tool & Die in Beloit, WI for a number of years.
Survivors include daughter Alexys Shumaker; father Kent (Lorraine) Shumaker; mother Jula (Raymond) Vince; sister Kristin (Bill) Raub; stepsister DeAnn (Phil) Muth; stepsister Amy (Rene DeDon) Vince; stepsister Sherry (Steve) Frew; stepbrother Michael (Tanya) Stotler and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents.
A funeral ceremony will be held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, February 1, 2020 at McCorkle Funeral Home- Rockton Chapel, 767 N. Blackhawk Blvd, Rockton, IL with Pastor Dan Herman of Old Stone Church officiating. Burial will be in Rockton Township Cemetery. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11:30 a.m. until time of service, Saturday.
In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established for a college fund for Alexys.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020
