|
|
Paul Olszewski 83 1936—2019
Paul Olszewski 83
Of Rockford, Illinois. Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Born on April 16, 1936 in Spring Valley, Illinois to Bruno and Christine (Yaklich) Olszewski. Paul lived all of his life in Rockford, marrying Donna M. Lamm on June 23, 1962 in Oregon, Illinois. He was a test engineer for Sundstrand Aviation for 46-1/2 years. Served in the U.S. Navy 1955 - 1957.
Member of St. Edward Catholic Church, UAW Local #592, formerly an avid golfer and bowler and former member of the Moose Club of Belvidere.
Survivors include his wife, Donna "Love Bug"; daughters, Yvonne (Jeffrey) Anderson, and Denise (Wendell) Webb; son, Kevin (Ronelle Johnson) Olszewski; son-in-law, Jeff O'Hara; grandchildren, Nicole Webb, Cory (Bre) Webb, Jonathan Anderson, Matthew (Mary) Anderson, Jessica O'Hara, Josh O'Hara, and Julia (Justin Graceffa) O'Hara; great grandchildren, Luke, Grace and Jacob Anderson; brother, Gerald (Patricia) Olszewski; sisters, Bernice Olszewski, Dolores (Ronald) Dawson, Darlene (John) Hamaker, Bernadette (Stanley) Tebbe, and Mary Ann Ward; predeceased by his parents and a daughter, Yvette O'Hara.
The family would like to thank the staff of OSF St. Anthony Medical Center and OSF Hospice for the wonderful care they provided.
Visitation in St. Edward Catholic Church, 3004 11th. Street, Monday, November, 18, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. followed by Liturgy of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Johnson Lopez officiating.
Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established at a later date.
To leave a condolence or light a candle please go to www.alkfunerals.com
Arrangements by Anderson-Long-Klontz Funeral Home 7 Cremation Services, Ltd.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019