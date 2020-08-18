Paul R. Franzen 1934—2020

Paul Franzen 86, of Rockford, Il. Passed away peacefully on July 27, 2020. Paul was born in Rockford, the son Harry and Hanna(Larson) Franzen. Paul married Helena on June 4,1996 in Rockford. Paul worked for Midland Diemold with father Harry and brother Romer. He went on to open his own diemold shop in Arkansas. He most recently worked at Industrial mold.

Paul had a very creative, genius, and inventive mind in the field of mold making. He loved fishing in Canada, flying his own Mooney plane and vacationing in Florida by the ocean with Helena.

Paul is survived by wife Helena(Worobico) Franzen, sons Mark(Pam) Franzen of Laguna Woods, Ca, PJ Franzen of Fayetteville,Arkansas, grandson Markie Franzen of Wa and sister Betty Franzen Finch of Rockford. Pre deceased by parents and daughter Penny Franzen and brother Romer(Dorothy).

Cremation rites have been accorded. Mass for Paul will be held At St. Edwards Church on 11st. On August 21, at 11am.

Paul was loved by many and will be sorely missed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store