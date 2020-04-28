|
Paul R. Miller 1921—2020
Paul R. Miller, 98, of Rockford IL., passed away April 25, 2020. Paul was born in Hartford, Alabama on April 29, 1921 to Mary and Simon Miller. Paul was raised in Alabama until he decided to serve his country in the United States Navy. He spent time stationed in Pensacola, Florida, and that was where he met the love of his life, Dorothy. The two of them spent their time as air plane mechanics, until leaving the service after the end of WWII. Paul and Dorothy raised their children in Rockford, IL. He starting working at Rock River Motors, which became Bill Hembrough Buick for upwards of 40 years as a car salesman. Cars were his passion. He enjoyed traveling, watching old westerns, and playing bingo. Above all, Paul loved his family.
He is survived by his daughters; Paula Oij of Caledonia, IL. and Debby Hamilton of Sun City, AZ., sisters Hilda Elmore of Demopolis, AL and Annette Wood of Dothan, AL. and special niece Margie Gayle of Sarasota, Fl. He is predeceased by his wife; Dorothy Miller, his parents, as well as his son in law Dale Oij.
Services for Paul are private.
The committal service for Paul will be live streamed at approximately 9:30 am Friday 5/1/2020 to https://www.facebook.com/SunsetFuneralHomeIL/
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020