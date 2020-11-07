Paul Robert Erickson 1932—2020
Paul Robert Erickson, 88, of Belvidere, formerly of Rockford, passed away on October 31, 2020. He was born on January 22, 1932 in Rockford, IL, to Ernest S. Erickson and Elvera Kingren. He had two older sisters, Vivian and Geraldine. Paul married Greta Joanne Wongstrom on September 29, 1951 in Rockford. Following graduation from Rockford East High School, Paul had a 34-year career at American National Bank. He attended Northwestern University's advanced banking and trust certification program and eventually attained the position of Assistant Trust Officer, where he found great fulfillment working closely with the bank's trust clients. He enjoyed community service and during his banking career he was active in a number of organizations including the Rockford Jaycees, where he was named Rockford's Man of the Year in 1968. He served as treasurer for the Kantorei Boy's Choir and Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, and led Rockford YMCA's fundraising efforts. He was also involved through his sons in the Indian Guides program and coaching youth flag football. Following his banking career, Paul worked in financial services and real estate, and in his later years, he held a part time job at Olson Funeral Home. He valued the Christian faith, and in recent years had enjoyed weekly devotional services with Greta and their fellow residents at Heritage Woods Assisted Living. Paul was preceded in life eternal by his beloved wife of 68 years, Greta; his second eldest son Kent (Teri); two sisters, Vivian Schroeder and Geraldine Johnson, and his parents. Survivors include five sons, Jeffrey (Teri), Todd (Susie), Van (Nancy), Lance (Karen), and Jon (Susan) Erickson; 17 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and dear friends, all of whom brought great joy to his life.
Due to current restrictions stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic, no public services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to hospicefoundation.org
