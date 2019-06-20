|
Paul W. Crittenden 1933—2019
Paul W. Crittenden, 86, of Rockford, IL passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019. He was born June 13, 1933 in Rockford, the son of Leo and Gertrude (Graf) Crittenden. He married Beverly Holland on October 10, 1964. They met on a hiking club event in Palisades State Park. Paul and Bev enjoyed hiking clubs, astronomy club, and photography club immensely. They took a lot of vacations at U.S. National Parks, including 17 trips to Big Bend National Park.
Paul is survived by his sister-in-law, Roberta Carlson; numerous nieces, nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews. Predeceased by his parents; wife, Beverly; siblings, Bernard Crittenden, Marcia Bowen, Janet Korsky and Lloyd Crittenden.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Rockford. Cremation rites accorded with Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory. Memorials may be made to the Natural Land Institute, 320 S 3rd St, Rockford, IL 61104. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 20 to June 22, 2019