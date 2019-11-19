|
Paulette M. Stien 1945—2019
Paulette M. Stien, 74, of Rockton, IL passed away peacefully at 2:50 p.m., Monday, November 18, 2019 in her home.
Born July 15, 1945 in Rockford, IL, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard R. and Eloise M. (Wormwood) Fennell. Paulette graduated from East High School and Swedish American School of Nursing. She married Dennis J. Stien in Rockford, IL on April 22, 1967. Paulette worked as a registered nurse for many years starting at Swedish American then went to work for Dr. Charles P. Smith MD before returning to Swedish American on 9 South where she retired from in 1998. She was a very dedicated nurse, always taking time for her patients. She was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church.
Survivors include husband Dennis Stien; son Jeffrey (Chrissy) Stien; son Brad (Melissa) Stien; grandchildren Brody and Teagan and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents and daughter Jennifer.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 23, 2019 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 620 Blackhawk Blvd, South Beloit, IL with Father Steven Sabo officiating. Burial will be in Rockton Township Cemetery, Rockton, IL A visitation will be held at McCorkle Funeral Home- Rockton Chapel, 767 N. Blackhawk Blvd, Rockton, IL from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019. A scripture service will be held at 4:45 p.m., Friday.
Memorials have been established to Northern Illinois Hospice.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019