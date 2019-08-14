|
Paulette (Kniffin) R. Knott 1955—2019
Paulette R. Knott passed away at Swedish American Hospital on August 4, 2019 at 1:38 A.M. with her best friend Deb by her side.
Paulette was born November 6, 1955 to Ward and Gloria (Wirtanean) Kniffin. She worked for K Mart on Sandy Hollow for over 11 years. Previously worked at Thomason Machine. She received 2 college degrees from Illinois Valley Community College and Rock Valley College. On July 1, 1989 she married Richard Knott Sr. (Employed in maintenance at Sems and Special). She was passionate about Mickey Mouse, reading and animals. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. As well as going to breakfast with her K Mart buddies. Her greatest joys were her pets and when she became grandma to her "Sugar Plum" Payton. Survivors include: Richard Knott, his 3 children Roger, Tammy, Ricky and their families. Sisters: Ann (Ben) Miller, Wendy (Dan) Pacetti, Karla (Carl) Laws. Brothers: Rudy Huchel, Charles (Melissa) Huchel. Sister-in-laws: Marge (Jim) Thomason, Dory (Mac) McQuerry and several nieces, nephews and many friends. Bestfriend: Deb (Rod) Tallacksen and Payton. Her beloved pets: Callie, Bailey, Scrappy and Dusty. Predeceased by parents, grandparents and her "paw" kids (Jade, Wolfie, Peanut). Memorial service will be held August 17, 2019 from 11:00 to 1:00 with a luncheon to follow at Pelley Road Christian Fellowship, 3800 Pelley Road, Rockford, IL 61102 The family is ever grateful to Dr. Edwards of the Cancer Center and Dr. Kalweit of Swedish American for their outstanding care. Arrangements by Honquest, 4311 N. Mulford Road, Loves Park, IL 61111.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2019