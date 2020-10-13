1/1
Pauline J. Eppes
1937 - 2020
Pauline J. Eppes 1937—2020
Pauline J. Eppes, 83, peacefully left this world Friday, October, 9, 2020. Pauline was born August, 1, 1937 in Jonesboro, Arkansas to the parents of Ted and Mary (Randolph) Dixon. Pauline's family moved to Illinois, where she met and married her husband, Kenneth Eppes in Rochelle, Illinois, June 29, 1956. Kenneth preceded her July, 5, 1995. They eventually moved to Rockford, Illinois and were the owners of Eppes Apple Orchard. Pauline was a member of the North Park Church of Christ where she met many cherished friends.
Pauline is survived by her children, Dwayne, Tim (Angie), Gary, Ron (Peggy), Perry (Cathy), Jon (Traci) Eppes, twin brother; Paul (Gretchen) Dixon, seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Pauline is predeceased by her brother, James Dixon.
A visitation will be held from 9:30am-11am on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Ltd., Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 2nd Avenue, Rockford, Illinois, 61104. The funeral service will follow at 11am, officiated by Tim Firm, North Park Church of Christ. Memorials may be made to Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center. Please visit www.olsonfh.com for Covid 19 limitations or to express a condolence.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2020.
