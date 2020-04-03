|
|
Pauline Lucille Watkins 1926—2020
Pauline Lucille Watkins, 94 years young and beautiful was born Mar. 10, 1926 in Chicago, IL. And passed away April 3, 2020 after a short illness of diabetic complications. She was the daughter of Rev. Jay C. and Clella L. Chance. Her family moved to the Rockford area when she was a small child. Pauline was the oldest of 15 children. She graduated from 8th grade in the Rockford School District. Also went back to school and got her GED in 1980. Pauline and Richard W. Watkins, the love of her life, eloped to Paducah, KY on Jan. 8, 1946 and got married. Pauline had numerous jobs as a young girl, a candy stripper at a local hospital, she sold fashionable hats and modeled them in a department store, she was also a Rosie the Riveter working on planes during World War II. Last of all she was a telephone operator for IL Bell Telephone Co.
Pauline had a lot of special talents, she loved to play the piano, and sang with her sisters, known as the 3 bombardiers. They sang at the Rockford Peaches baseball games during the intermissions. She also played the guitar and accordion. She loved to sew and make crafts. She also took a ceramic class and made beautiful things, just to name a few.
The love birds went on to raise 10 children, 2 boys and 8 girls. They enjoyed many years of camping and traveling in their motor home and loved being with their children. Pauline will be truly missed and will be remembered as being a loving mother, grandmother, and great- great grandmother. She was such a joy and blessing to all of us and loved by so many.
Survivors include her children; Sandy (the late Wendell) Schmall, Bunny (Rick) Lighthart, Joan (Randy) Olson, Linda (the late Warren) Humphrey, Terry (Sue) Watkins, Robin (Jeff) Mcknight, Brenda (Doug) Dawson, Tina (Andrew) Woods, Kelly Watkins, and Lori Pierce, and daughter-in-law Gail Watkins.
Grandchildren; Mel Schmall and Traci Mease, Rick (Heidi) Lighthart, Chad (Melissa) Lighthart, Traci (Chad) Ort, David Olson, Jarod (Nicky) Olson, Kristi (Nate) Hilleshiem, Dawn (Bill) Rebham, Kelly (Scott) Ziola, Drew Humphrey, Stacy Watkins, and Anthony Sanders, Gabe (Kate) Watkins, Brandon (Barb) McKnight, Brooke McKnight, Nichole (Jessi) Dawson-Foley, Dusty (Christine) Mitchell, Troy ( Amber) Mitchell, and 24 great great grandchildren.
Pauline was pre-deceased by her parents, six sisters; Fran Birdsall, Florence Pratt, Ella Pope, Alice Aurand, Milli Johnson and Virginia Tucker, four brothers; Bud Chance, Albert Chance, Bob Chance, and Bill Chance, her beloved husband, Richard W. Watkins and her son Richard Jr. parents in law; Frank and Bea Watkins, and brother in law; Jack Watkins, and sister in law; Doris Townsend.
A special thank you to Northern Illinois Hospice for the care that was given to our Mom in the last few months. Services will be private to family with burial at Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the family to establish a memorial for Pauline at a later date. Online condolences may be given to the family at www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020