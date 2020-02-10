|
Pauline Perfecta Psaltis 1930—2020
Pauline Perfecta Psaltis, 89, of Rockford passed away Friday, February 7, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones. Born November 19, 1930 in Taos, New Mexico, one of ten children to Benito and Juanita (Archuleta) Chacón. Married to Daniel Psaltis for over 50 years until his passing. Pauline was employed as a bridal consultant for over 20 years by Stephanie's House of Brides and later Crimson Ridge where she loved her work families. A member of Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church for almost 70 years. Pauline was a member of Philoptochos Society where she served as president for several years. She also volunteered for the Cornucopia Food Pantry. She also would visit the elderly and sick members of her church family. Pauline enjoyed walking her dog and chatting with her neighbors. Some of her other interests included gardening, especially cucumbers. Pauline was a wonderful friend to all, loving mother to her children and Yiayia to her grandchildren. She was an integral part in her grandchildren's lives whether it be at a sporting activity or to spend quality time together.
Survivors include children, Diane (Joe) Mallett, Angie (Tim) Klouda, Debbie Westlake, Nick (Heather) Psaltis; grandchildren, Daniel, Parker, Sophie Psaltis; siblings, Lourdes Trujillo, Delores Sims, Priscilla Torres, Lydia Widener; and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by husband, Daniel Psaltis; 1 sister; and 4 brothers. A special thanks to Northern Illinois Hospice for their loving care.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. February 13, 2020 in Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 108 N. 5th Street, Rockford, with a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Burial in Greenwood Cemetery, Rockford. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church. Honquest Funeral Home with Crematory - Mulford Chapel was honored to have assisted the family. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020