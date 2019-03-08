|
Pauline W. Ostrum 1933—2019
Pauline W. Ostrum, 85, of Rockford, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019. Born June 8, 1933, in Chicago, the daughter of Eleanor Carlson. Graduate of East High School, Class of 1951. Pauline married Tommy Ostrum on October 16, 1954, in Rockford. He predeceased her on February 19, 2010. She worked for Arenz Agency, Inc. and Liberty Mutual Insurance Company before retiring in 2001.
Survived by her sister, Mary (Steven) Spitz of Rothschild, WI; nephew, Scott (Valerie) Spitz of Boca Raton, FL; niece, Tami (Bill) Gibbs of Rothschild, WI; several great-nieces and -nephews; and brother-in-law, Ken (Elaine) Ostrum of Dayton, OH.
Private burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens will be held. Memorials may be made to the family. To share a memory or send an online condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019