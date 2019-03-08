Home

POWERED BY

Services
Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, North Main Chapel
2811 N. Main St.
Rockford, IL 61103
815-963-6521
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Ostrum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline W. Ostrum


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Pauline W. Ostrum Obituary
Pauline W. Ostrum 1933—2019
Pauline W. Ostrum, 85, of Rockford, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019. Born June 8, 1933, in Chicago, the daughter of Eleanor Carlson. Graduate of East High School, Class of 1951. Pauline married Tommy Ostrum on October 16, 1954, in Rockford. He predeceased her on February 19, 2010. She worked for Arenz Agency, Inc. and Liberty Mutual Insurance Company before retiring in 2001.
Survived by her sister, Mary (Steven) Spitz of Rothschild, WI; nephew, Scott (Valerie) Spitz of Boca Raton, FL; niece, Tami (Bill) Gibbs of Rothschild, WI; several great-nieces and -nephews; and brother-in-law, Ken (Elaine) Ostrum of Dayton, OH.
Private burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens will be held. Memorials may be made to the family. To share a memory or send an online condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, North Main Chapel
Download Now