Pearl Caroline Sondell 1935—2020
Pearl Caroline Sondell, 84, resided in Belvidere, Illinois at a Senior Retirement Residence. She passed away April 7, 2020 at OSF due to complications from the Corona Virus. She was born in Rockford, April 23, 1935 and was the daughter of Lewis and Bessie Rowland (predeceased). Rockford was her home until she moved to Belvidere in 2013 after a serious illness. While enjoying her favorite chocolate she loved reading or watching old movies. She married Ralph (Sandy) Sondell in 1965 (predeceased) and spent many an afternoon reading by a lake in Wisconsin while Sandy fished. Pearl loved her family and friends. She will be missed.
Memorial service will be scheduled at a later time due to our present circumstances. Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory, Mulford Chapel, is honored to assist the family. To view the full obituary, share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020