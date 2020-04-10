Home

POWERED BY

Services
Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory - Loves Park
4311 North Mulford Road
Loves Park, IL 61111
815-636-5100
Resources
More Obituaries for Pearl Sondell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pearl Caroline Sondell


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pearl Caroline Sondell Obituary
Pearl Caroline Sondell 1935—2020
Pearl Caroline Sondell, 84, resided in Belvidere, Illinois at a Senior Retirement Residence. She passed away April 7, 2020 at OSF due to complications from the Corona Virus. She was born in Rockford, April 23, 1935 and was the daughter of Lewis and Bessie Rowland (predeceased). Rockford was her home until she moved to Belvidere in 2013 after a serious illness. While enjoying her favorite chocolate she loved reading or watching old movies. She married Ralph (Sandy) Sondell in 1965 (predeceased) and spent many an afternoon reading by a lake in Wisconsin while Sandy fished. Pearl loved her family and friends. She will be missed.
Memorial service will be scheduled at a later time due to our present circumstances. Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory, Mulford Chapel, is honored to assist the family. To view the full obituary, share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pearl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -