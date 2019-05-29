|
Pearl J. Robbins 1923—2019
Pearl J. Robbins, 95, of Cherry Valley, IL passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at her home. Daughter of the late Zenor O. and Mary Pearl (Ruby) Jones she was born on Friday, December 14, 1923 in Fredonia, IN. She married the love of her life, John L. Robbins on Monday, November 15, 1943 in Rockford, IL. Pearl is loved and will be missed by her children, John Alan (Mary Louise) Robbins, Sherry Gay Gordon, Jo Ellen (Robert) Gibson; grandchildren, Joshua John (Jacqueline) Robbins, Samuel Ivan (Rebecca Marie) Robbins, Lucy Jeanette (Trevor) McLaughlin, Ronn Laverne (Leta Marie) Gordon, Ryan Lewis (Janis Ann) Gordon, Robin Lawrence (Michelle Marie) Gordon, Nathan John (Amanda Therese) Gibson, Courtney Ann Gibson; special honorary granddaughter, Beth Erlandson; great grandchildren, Jennifer Ann Gordon, Ryan Lewis Gordon Jr., John Patrick Gordon, Callie Lyn Gordon, Zachery Joseph Gordon, Olivia Corinne Gibson, Eloise Pearl Gibson, Milo Alexander Robbins, Charleigh Marie Robbins, Iver McLaughlin, Perrin McLaughlin. She was preceded in death by her parents, beloved husband, John; great granddaughter, Lillian Grace Gibson; brothers, Charles Jones, Harold Jones; sisters, Doris Green, Delores Stewart, Bonnie Riddle. There will be a graveside service on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Cherry Valley Cemetery in Cherry Valley, IL. A memorial service will follow at Cherry Valley United Methodist Church at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Mark Harkness officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Cherry Valley United Methodist Church.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 29 to May 31, 2019