|
|
Pearlie Guess 04/07/1943—04/13/2019
Pearlie was born in Mississippi on April 07, 1943 to Fred Epps Sr and Ida Redmond Epps in Durant, Mississippi; Pearlie passed away April 13,2019. On Feb 10, 1962 she was united in Holy Matrimony to Willie James Guess Sr., they soon moved to Rockford, Il. Pearlie was an interior designer for Home Interior for over 10 years. Pearlie was known to many as "Madea" a strong woman with a big personality.
She leaves to cherish her loving memory one daughter, Sherri L. Guess of Rockford, extended son Rev. Anthony L Grier of Colorado; two god daughters, Tennille Drayton-Snodgrass and Shawntel Womack; and a host of family and friends.
Services will be held 1pm Monday, April 22, 2019 at Progressive Missionary Baptist Church 109 Lincoln Park Blvd. with visitation from 11am until time of service. Arrangements completed by Collins & Stone Funeral Home 128 S. Fifth Street
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019