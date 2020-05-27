Home

Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
200 N Johnston Ave
Rockford, IL 61101
(815) 963-6981
Pearline Foat
Visitation
Friday, May 29, 2020
8:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
200 N Johnston Ave
Rockford, IL 61101
Service
Friday, May 29, 2020
12:00 PM
1937 - 2020
Pearline Foat Obituary
Pearline Foat 1932—2020
Pearline "Madea" Foat of Rockford departed this earthly life May 20, 2020. She was born July 31, 1932 in Lester, Arkansas the daughter of Dave and Jeanette Tramble. Pearline lived in Rockford since 1964 coming from Dallas, Texas. She married Willis Lee Foat July 4, 1949, he preceded her in death. She was employed by Admiral Corporation and Anchor Hockey before retiring. Pearline was a member of Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church serving on the usher board. She attended schools in Arkansas.
Pearline leaves to cherish many loving memories, two daughters, Betty Jean Clark and Charline Foat; nine grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and 13 great great grandchildren; sisters, Flora Jones and Mary Jean Purifoy; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her husband; daughter, Erma Foat; four grandchildren; parents, two brothers and two sisters.
Moving visitation will be held Friday, May 29, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Private services be held at 12:00 noon.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 27 to May 29, 2020
Remember
