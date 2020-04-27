|
Peggy Foote 1952—2020
Peggy L. Foote, of Rockford departed this earthly life March 13, 2020. She was born August 16, 1952 in Rockford the daughter of William Parks and Daisy (Hardnett) Parks. Peggy was employed as a supervisor by Warner Lambert Company before becoming ill. Peggy was a member of St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church serving on the nurses guild. She graduated from Auburn High School.
Peggy leaves to cherish many loving memories, daughter, Evette Parks; three sons, Lamark, Antwan and Korey Foote; 12 grandchildren, 2 great grandsons; a host of other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her parents.
Memorial service will be held at a later date due to the coronavirus.
Arrangements completed by Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020