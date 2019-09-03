|
|
Peggy J. Sells 1941—2019
Peggy Jo Sells, 77, of Roscoe passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019, in her home, with family by her side. Peggy was born on November 21, 1941, in Loves Park, the daughter of John H. and Eleanor M. (Young) Emerson. She graduated from Harlem High School, Class of 1959. Married Jerry Dale Sells in 1966 at Grace Lutheran Church. They lived in Rockford from 1966 until 1977 before moving to Roscoe. Peggy worked at the Rockford Clinic Business office from 1966 until 1971. She was a dedicated mother, who operated Roscoe & Rockton Daycare in her home from 1982 to 1986. In 1993, Peggy created Soccer and Sports Network, a college athletic recruitment and placement service, while navigating the recruitment process for her son. She owned and operated the network for more than 20 years. With her husband, Jerry, assisting, Peggy helped more than 300 high school student athletes from the state-line area obtain college scholarships. She enjoyed watching horse shows and soccer games. Peggy had a knack for knitting and loved to travel. Survivors include her husband, Jerry; sons, Jeremy (Carrie Tracy) Sells and Justin (Rene) Sells; granddaughters, Joslin and Hope Sells; sister, Suzanne Miller; and nephews, Jonathan and Joel Miller. All who knew Peggy will miss the "strong, German girl" who had unwavering devotion for her family, friends and community.
Service at noon Saturday, September 7, in Grace Lutheran Church, 343 Grand Ave., Loves Park, with visitation from 10 a.m. to service time. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established. Arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd. Visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, 2019