Peggy Sue "Peg" Johnson 1941—2020
Peggy Sue "Peg" Johnson, 79, of Davis passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020. Born September 3, 1941, in Rockford, the daughter of Edward and Eleanor (Cloyd) Froning. Graduated Harlem High School, Class of 1959. Married Roger Johnson on January 19, 1962, in Evergreen Park. Employed by Rockford Memorial Hospital. Survivors include her husband, Roger; son, Doug (Lori) Johnson; 4 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; 1 brother; 1 sister; several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her son, Steven; and brother, Edward "Skip".
Walk through visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park. Facial coverings required. For complete obituary, visit delehantyfh.com
