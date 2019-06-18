Home

Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory - Roscoe
11342 Main Street
Roscoe, IL 61073
815-623-7553
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Roscoe Chapel
11342 Main Street
Roscoe, IL
Penny Holik Obituary
Penny Holik 1946—2019
Penny Holik, 72, of Roscoe passed away Friday, June 14, 2019. Born December 24, 1946 in Buffalo, NY to James and Evelyn (Lumsden) Rores. Married Frank Holik, Sr. on March 11, 1965 in Seaside, CA. Penny enjoyed reading, cooking, gardening and was an avid animal lover. Most of all she enjoyed spoiling and spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include husband, Frank Holik, Sr. of Roscoe; children, Frank (Laura) Holik, Jr., Darlene Holik, Elizabeth Parcus; grandchildren, Eliyana Morales, Samuel Holik; great grandchildren, Jaydon Petry, JoJo Schenk, Fiona Schenk; siblings, Christine, Dino, Patty and Maggie. Predeceased by parents and granddaughter, Amerika Morales.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019 in Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory – Roscoe Chapel, 11342 Main Street, Roscoe. Memorials may be given to the ASPCA at www.aspca.org. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 18 to June 20, 2019
