Penny J. Guth
Penny J. Guth 1942—2020
Penny J. Guth, 78, of Rockford, died peacefully to eternal life on Thursday, October 8, 2020. Born June 10, 1942, in Phoenix, AZ, the daughter of Paul J. and Virginia (Huddleston) Larson. Penny married Joseph R. Guth, Sr. on February 6, 1960. They were married 60 years. She worked at Brookside Medical where she was employee of the year. Penny was a Godly woman and a member of Faith Center. She gave more than she ever took from this world. Penny was always putting herself second to family. She was a prayer warrior for everyone.
Survived by her husband, Joseph; children, Joseph (Judy) Guth, Jr. of Rockford, John (Kristin) Guth of Durand, IL, and Lori Guth of Arizona; grandchildren, Nick (Erin) Guth, Jacob (Ellisa) Guth, Sarah (Alex) Turman, Benjamin, Jaclyn, Jordan & James Guth, and Joseph & Angelina Hayes; great-grandchildren, Samantha, Ella, Logan and Molly; brother, Terry (Lucy) Larson of Rockford; and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 5:00 pm. on Thursday, October 29 at Ken-Rock Community Center, 625 Adams St., Rockford. Service will begin at 5:30, followed by a time to celebrate Penny's life. Memorials may be made to Ken-Rock Community Center, 625 Adams St, Rockford, IL 61107.

Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2020.
