Penny L. Tate 1958—2019
Loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend, Penny L. Tate, 61, of Machesney Park, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on January 25, 1958 in Rockford to William and Vequinell (Higgins) Glodo. She married Ted Tate on October 11, 1986 in Rockford. Penny worked at Chrysler (FCA assembly plant) in Belvidere. She had a passion for sewing, crocheting and gardening. Penny enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She loved her two dogs, Lady and Gypsy. Penny was also an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.
Survivors include her children, Jennifer Klarner, Christopher (Liz) Klarner, Andrew Tate, Eric Tate and Grace Million; daughter-in-law, Sasha Stenger; father, William Glodo; grandchildren, Brenden Tate and Hendric Raeden; brother, Allen Glodo; sisters, Dena Gray and Donna Dalton. Predeceased by her husband, Ted Tate; mother, Vequinell Glodo; grandchild, Scarlette Rae Tate.
A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Rd., Loves Park, Illinois 61111. Memorial contributions can be made to the . To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2019