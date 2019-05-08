|
|
Perry Anderson 1956—2019
Perry Lee Anderson passed away in his home on May 3rd 2019.Son of Robert and Farol Anderson born Aug.4th 1956.Graduated from Harlem H.S. 1974. Honorable discharge from US Army. Perry was an avid race car driver of #21 at the Rkfd. Speedway. Always helping other drivers in need. He is survived by his 4 children, Aimee(Steve),Blake, Michael, and Abigail(Daniel) 3 Grandchildren, Cassandra, Hailey Jo and Chase. Sibling, Wally(Marcia) Anderson, Gary(Paula) Anderson, Gail(Paul)Flock, and Curt(Tina)Anderson. Special and close friends Mike and Tracey Lloyd. Preceded in death by his parents and brother Thomas. An informal Celebration of life will be Sunday May 12, from 2-4 in the banquet room at Ledges Golf Course, 7711 McCurry Rd, Roscoe IL.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 8 to May 10, 2019