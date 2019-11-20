|
Perry Leonard Lambert 1949—2019
CHERRY VALLEY – Perry Leonard Lambert, age 70, of Cherry Valley passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday November 19, 2019. Born in Christiansburg, VA on July 9, 1949 to Paul & Verda Lambert (Woolwine). A hard worker dedicated to his job, Perry worked as Supervisor for Ello Furniture for 38 years. The last 7 years he was employed as a driver for Sunrise Southwest LLC, a job he thoroughly enjoyed. He loved playing special music for the students and the students loved his company. Perry was selfless, kind and always willing to lend a hand. In his spare time, he loved to repair anything broken, classic movies and was a collector of all things. Beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle and dear friend; forever in our hearts.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 39 years, Dolores Lambert (Trejo); children, Kristina and Todd Lambert; mother, Verda Petrie; siblings, Lynn (Jim) Butler, Elizabeth (Ted) Edlich and Robert (Laura) Petrie; special niece, Karina Carreno; numerous nieces & nephews; and loving dog, Princess. He is predeceased by his father, Paul Lambert; siblings, Debbie Johnson, Norman & Roger Petrie and Susan Stump; and nephew, Travis Johnson.
Funeral Services held Monday November 25, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Kishwaukee Baptist Church, 2742 9th Street, Rockford, with visitation from 10:00 AM until the time of services at 11:00 AM. Friends may visit with the family on Sunday November 24, 2019 from 3:00 - 7:00 PM at the Christenson Funeral Home, 925 3rd Avenue, Rockford. Interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Machesney Park. Memorials to the family.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 20 to Nov. 23, 2019