Peter Donald Schultz Nov. 30 1959—May 19 2019
Peter D. Schultz, formally of Freeport, Roscoe, and Rockford, IL. died after a 4 month struggle with lung cancer in Oak Ridge, TN. He is preceded by his Mother Suzanne P. Schultz of West Palm Beach, FL. and Father Donald S. Schultz of Freeport, IL., He leaves behind one Nephew, Thomas G Schultz and Brother David W Schultz wife Elizabeth of Oak Ridge, TN., Uncle Robert F. Pearce of Palm Beach Gardens, FL., and numerous cousins. In lieu of flowers a gift may be made to RAMP of Rockford IL. in Peter's name.
Web donations at www.rampcil.org.
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 4 to June 6, 2019