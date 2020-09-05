1/1
Peter George Jennings
1951 - 2020
On August 27, Peter George Jennings passed away at the age of 69 at home in Avon, Indiana. Peter was a kind, loving man with a one-of-a-kind sense of humor. He loved his family fiercely. He enjoyed fishing, but never got the chance to do it as much as he wanted. Born on February 11, 1951, in Fargo, North Dakota, and raised in Plainfield, Indiana, he received degrees from both Purdue University and Indiana University School of Medicine. He dedicated his professional life to hospital administration and compassionate healthcare, spending the majority of his career with OSF St. Francis Medical Group, and retiring as President and CEO of OSF Healthcare St. Francis Hospital and Medical Group in Escanaba, Michigan. With his wife of 40 years, Carol, and daughter Katherine, he crisscrossed the Midwest, residing in Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, Illinois, and the Upper Peninsula. He finally got his Jeep and his house by the lake, but didn't get to enjoy either of them for enough time. He enthusiastically welcomed Steve into the family as his son-in-law and doted on his granddaughter, Chloe. He was able to spend his final years content.
Peter was preceded in death by his parents Duane and Maxine (Deneen) Jennings, his brothers Stephen and Patrick Jennings, and his sister Judith Sommer. He is survived by his wife Carol Tondra Jennings, his daughter Katherine Jennings Blaske, son-in-law Steven George Blaske, his granddaughter Chloe Jayne Blaske, brothers Michael and Marc Jennings, sister Carolyn Larsen, and numerous nieces and nephews.
No funeral service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to OSF St. Francis Foundation, 3401 Ludington St, Escanaba, MI 49829 or online at https://www.osfhealthcarefoundation.org/sfh-escanaba-donation-form/

Published in Rockford Register Star from Sep. 5 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Flanner Buchanan – Speedway
2950 N High School Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46224
3173877020
Memories & Condolences
August 29, 2020
Pete was my Confirmation sponsor and one my heroes when I was a little boy in Plainfield.
Matt White
Friend
