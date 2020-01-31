Home

Peter H. Kanzler

Peter H. Kanzler Obituary
Peter H. Kanzler 1969—2020
Peter H. Kanzler, age 50 of Freeport, IL, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020 at FHN Memorial Hospital. A visitation will be held on Friday, February 7th from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Walker Mortuary in Freeport. The funeral service will be on Saturday, February 8th at 11:00 a.m. at First Free Methodist in Freeport with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Grandview Cemetery in Freeport. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in his name. A full obituary may be read at www.walkermortuary.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 31 to Feb. 4, 2020
