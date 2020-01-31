|
Peter H. Kanzler 1969—2020
Peter H. Kanzler, age 50 of Freeport, IL, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020 at FHN Memorial Hospital. A visitation will be held on Friday, February 7th from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Walker Mortuary in Freeport. The funeral service will be on Saturday, February 8th at 11:00 a.m. at First Free Methodist in Freeport with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Grandview Cemetery in Freeport. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in his name. A full obituary may be read at www.walkermortuary.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 31 to Feb. 4, 2020